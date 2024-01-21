Tottenham starter wanting ‘new challenge’ amid interest from Serie A giants

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly considering leaving London this month.

Hojbjerg, 28, had fallen out of favour with Ange Postecoglou but recent injuries, as well as Africa Cup of Nation representation, have offered the Denmark international a lifeline.

Featuring against Manchester United during last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old clearly still has a part to play — but is a backup bench role enough? — Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg thinks probably not.

According to the highly-rated European journalist, Spurs’ number five, who remains wanted by Juventus, is ‘open for a new challenge’ and could move before the end of the month.

With just 18 months left on his contract, this window will be one of Daniel Levy’s last chances to recoup a decent fee for the former Southampton midfielder, and that will certainly influence the 61-year-old’s decision.

During his three-and-a-half years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Hojbjerg, who is currently valued at around £25 million (TM), has scored 10 goals and registered 16 assists in 167 games in all competitions.

