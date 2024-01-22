Manchester United offer £50m flop as transfer option for Saudi Pro League clubs

Manchester United have reportedly taken the step of offering Antony to clubs in the Saudi Pro League as they look to cash in on the struggling Brazilian winger.

Antony looked an exciting talent during his time at former club Ajax, but he’s badly struggled since making the move to Man Utd last season, and it could be that his time at Old Trafford is already nearing an end.

According to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils are offering Antony to Saudi clubs for around £50million as they look to avoid losing huge money on this deal, which now clearly looks like it has to be classed as a failure.

United fans won’t be too sad to see the back of Antony, who has become the latest in a long line of big-money transfer flops in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Maguire are other notable examples of players who failed to live up to expectations at MUFC after arriving with big price tags, and it will be interesting to see if they can now offload Antony before he loses even more value.

The 23-year-old could be a tempting big name for Saudi clubs, but one imagines there wouldn’t be too many in Europe who’d be willing to pay as much as £50m for him now.