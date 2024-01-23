Exclusive: Arsenal duo “close” to new contracts as talks set to continue, says transfer expert

Arsenal defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu look set to sign new contracts at the club soon, with talks over these new deals set to continue.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

White and Tomiyasu are both key players for the Gunners, so it makes sense that the club are keen to make sure they stay at the Emirates Stadium, though Romano admits things may have gone a little quieter on this due to the focus being on the January transfer window.

Still, it seems Arsenal are likely to get both of these deals done soon, with Romano suggesting there’s nothing much to report on at the moment, so no need for concern among Gunners supporters even though the story has been a bit quiet in more recent times.

Discussing the latest Arsenal news in today’s column, Romano said: “It’s gone a bit quiet recently on new contracts for Arsenal defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, but it’s normal for these things to be quieter during the transfer window.

“Still, these new contracts will be discussed again in the coming weeks, talks will continue, and both players remain close to accepting new deals from Arsenal.”