Exclusive: Barcelona to push for wonderkid transfer as Fabrizio Romano also comments on Man Utd links

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken about the situation with Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, who is being targeted by Barcelona.

The talented young midfielder has clearly been on the radar of several top clubs for some time, with Romano explaining that as many as fifteen teams have sent their scouts to watch him.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano made it clear that he’s not aware of Manchester United ever having held talks over signing Bergvall, despite rumours linking them with the 17-year-old.

One imagines the Red Devils might have some awareness of Bergvall and his impressive performances for Djurgardens, but it seems for now that it’s Barca who are pushing the strongest to sign him, while Romano also mentioned interest from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

It would surely be hard for Bergvall to say no to someone like Barcelona, though it could also be that he’d fancy his chances of playing more regular first-team football somewhere like Eintracht.

For now, however, it seems there’s nothing to links with Man Utd, though perhaps he’ll be someone who comes up as an option for them in the future.

“Man Utd have also been linked previously with Lucas Bergvall, who is now being targeted by Barcelona,” Romano said.

“While all the top clubs in Europe have scouted Bergvall – I could mention 15 clubs – I’ve never been aware of negotiations with United.

“Barca and Eintracht Frankfurt are the two most concrete clubs in this race now, and I’m told Barcelona will push again in the next days.”