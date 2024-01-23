Ligue 1 club keen to sign for sale Arsenal defender but contract oversight causing problems

Marseille are reportedly keen to sign Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares before the end of the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the 23-year-old is facing an uncertain future.

Currently on loan with Nottingham Forest, Portugal’s Tavares, who is not expected to ever become a regular for his parent club, has been made available for transfer.

However, despite his availability, failure to insert a re-call clause into the Portuguese defender’s deal now sees Arsenal relatively helpless when it comes to negotiating a mid-season sale.

?? Understand Olympique Marseille are still trying to sign Nuno Tavares as new LB. ??? Arsenal are 100% open to selling Nuno to OM now on permanent transfer. …but deal depends on Nottingham Forest as they insist to keep Nuno until June and there’s no re-call clause. pic.twitter.com/FneEiu9jkn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2024

Despite the former Benfica man having just 18 months left on his Arsenal contract, the terms, or lack of in this case, of his recent loan move to Forest, which will now be viewed as a major mishap, could easily prevent the Gunners from recouping a decent fee.

Marseille are unlikely to wait much longer on an answer, especially with just one week remaining in the window, and with Forest under no obligation to let the loanee depart, Arsenal’s hierarchy will probably demand answers for what appears to be a rare mistake from sporting director Edu.

During his three years at the Emirates Stadium, Tavares, who has history with Marseille having spent the 2022-23 on loan there, has managed just one goal in 28 games in all competitions.