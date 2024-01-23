Newcastle risks losing Miguel Almiron to a Saudi Pro-League side but could turn to one of their rivals’ best players to replace him.

With his side rooted in the middle of the Premier League table in 10th place, the pressure has begun to mount on Eddie Howe to turn his side’s season around.

Newcastle have dealt with countless amounts of injuries since the start of the season, as they have struggled to also cope with the more demanding fixture schedule that comes with the Champions League.

Although Howe would’ve hoped for some new signings to join the club in January, the FFP restrictions have limited the club’s spending heavily.

According to reports from The Telegraph via TeamTalk, they risk losing winger Almiron before the end of the window with Saudi Pro League club, Al-Shabab interested in the player.

But the report also revealed that if the 29-year-old were to leave, the club would target Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs White as a potential replacement.

The 24-year-old has been a shining light at the City Ground, winning their Player of the Season last year.

But a deal in January is deemed as ‘difficult’ and will no doubt not come cheap.