Arsenal set aside €50m for attacker transfer, Man United have also monitored 22-year-old

Arsenal have reportedly set aside as much as €50million for the potential transfer of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee in the summer.

The Gunners are not the only team keen on Zirkzee, however, with Manchester United and AC Milan also mentioned as potential suitors ahead of the next transfer window, according to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Football Italia.

Zirkzee has really caught the eye during his time in Serie A and one imagines there could be plenty of other top clubs linked with the 22-year-old in the next few months.

Arsenal seem prepared to spend big on Zirkzee, though it could even be that by the time the summer comes around, €50m will no longer be enough to persuade Bologna to sell.

We saw Rasmus Hojlund move for more than that when he left Atalanta for Man Utd last summer, so that might have inflated the market somewhat, though there’s no doubt that there’s a top talent there who looks worth investing in.

Zirkzee could be an important upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal, while United would probably also do well to consider changes in that area as Hojlund has made a slow start at Old Trafford and Marcus Rashford hasn’t been having his best season.