Gary Neville criticises Chelsea transfer error that could see them lose important player

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticised Chelsea for spending so much that they’re now in a position whereby they may have to consider selling Conor Gallagher to help balance the books.

Gallagher has been one of the most consistent and reliable players in Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, and one imagines most Blues fans would like to see him stay at the club for as long as possible.

However, the England international is no closer to a new Chelsea contract, and Neville commented during yesterday’s win over Middlesbrough that it seems surprising that they’d consider letting him leave.

As quoted by the Metro, Neville said: “Are Chelsea really going to sell him?”

The pundit went on to add that Chelsea’s big spending seems to have landed them with this problem, saying: “It’s come to a point where by you’ve spent that much money you’ve got to sell one of your own, who is playing pretty well, to fund it.”

Ben Jacobs yesterday told CaughtOffside that Gallagher could leave Chelsea for the right price, with Tottenham one of the teams seemingly holding an interest in him, even if this might be one that isn’t fully resolved until the summer.

Gallagher came up through Chelsea’s academy so there’s a big opportunity for the west Londoners to make pure profit on him, which could benefit them when it comes to Financial Fair Play, but it’s questionable if this is really what their priorities should be when he’s performed better than some of their hugely expensive purchases like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.