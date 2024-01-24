Agent of Fulham star kills latest contract rumour with two-word statement

Gbolahan Adarabioyo, the agent of Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, has killed off any speculation the defender is refusing to sign a contract extension.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Adarabioyo, 26, has seen his future heavily speculated.

Rumoured to be wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan, Fulham’s number four has been attracting a lot of transfer interest, and at times, has looked likely to leave London before the end of the January window.

However, following the latest reports which claim the 26-year-old has rejected the chance to pen a new deal with Marco Silva’s side, the player’s agent has been forced to intervene and set the record straight.

Responding to Nicolo Schira’s claims on X (formerly Twitter), Gbolahan simply said: “Not true.”

The agent’s response suggests the centre-back could still commit his future to the Cottagers.

Not true. — Gbolahan (@GAdarabioyo) January 24, 2024

During his four years at Craven Cottage, Manchester-born Adarabioyo, who represented England at youth level on 14 occasions, has directly contributed to six goals in 114 games in all competitions.