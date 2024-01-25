“It’s a question for him” – Mauricio Pochettino speaks out on Chelsea star’s transfer situation

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken out about Thiago Silva and his long-term future at the club as he approaches the end of his contract with the Blues.

The veteran Brazilian centre-back is now 39 years of age but remains a key player in Mauricio Pochettino’s first XI, and one can imagine he still has more to offer even if he’ll turn 40 next season.

Chelsea may want to build more around young players, but experience from someone like Silva is also surely crucial to keeping this squad competitive, so it will be interesting to see what the west London giants decide, with Pochettino suggesting it’s between the player and the club, rather than anything to do with the manager…

?? Mauricio Pochettino on whether Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea this summer. "We didn't talk about next season. We are focused on this season. It's a question for him not me. It's going fantastic with him, but his future is between him and the club." pic.twitter.com/75RKvG680p — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 25, 2024

Silva has had a great career in the game and it may be that he’ll want to hang up his boots soon, but it remains to be seen if he might also feel he has a year or two left, perhaps at a slightly lower level.

Chelsea fans will no doubt keep a close eye on how this saga plays out, and it should become clearer in the coming months.