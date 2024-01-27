Five players that could be affected by Klopp’s Liverpool departure

Nothing could’ve prepared the football world for Jurgen Klopp’s seismic announcement on Friday that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season.

The German has simply run his energy reserves right down and wants a rest for a year or so, in order that he can then be best placed to make a decision on what to do next.

Of course, that means big changes for the Reds, both in behind-the-scenes staffing terms and for the current first-team playing staff.

As Fabrizio Romano noted in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, two major stars are out of contract soon, and Klopp’s announcement could see both look for pastures new rather than waiting and seeing what any new manager has to offer.

“Also important to say guys that this process will have an impact on the contract situation of some players like Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, the latter two of whom are out of contract in 2025,” he said.

“There were plans and discussions to meet with the players and understand the next steps but now we have to see what kind of project Liverpool can offer in terms of the ideas of a new manager and director.

“Things are going to change significantly and this is something that has to be communicated to the big players in the squad. It’s going to be crucial to convince players to stay at the club and continue together.”

If the thought of Salah, van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold wasn’t bad enough for Liverpool fans to consider, Fichajes also suggest that Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota could depart.

Salah has been the subject of intense lobbying from the Saudi Pro League of course, who clearly see the advantages of having the Egyptian King as a figurehead from next season.

Thiago’s injury record is likely to see him moved on, whilst Fichajes suggest that Jota’s lack of a starting spot at the club will ensure he considers other options.