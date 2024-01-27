Roy Keane praises Jurgen Klopp and believes he made the ‘right decision’

The Manchester United legend has paid tribute to the Liverpool manager after Friday’s announcement.

In a statement released Friday, Jurgen Klopp revealed that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season after nearly nine years in Merseyside.

The German manager claimed that he is ‘running out of energy’ in his heartfelt video to Liverpool supporters with his departure taking many by surprise.

Speaking on ITV, Roy Keane paid tribute to the Liverpool manager, stating that he will be ‘sadly missed’ but believes that it is the ‘right decision’.

“I think he’s been an amazing manager for Liverpool, a great character for the Premier League.” He said on Friday night.

“But I think he’s probably made the right decision if he thinks he needs to just have a break. He’ll be sadly missed.”

A shortlist of potential successors at the club has already been made by supporters with Liverpool legend, Xabi Alonso, considered the firm favourite for the position.

The Spanish manager is currently at Bayer Leverkusen who are cruising four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga while playing some of the best football in all of Europe.