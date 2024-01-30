Chelsea will listen to January offers for ace compared to Harry Kane

With only a few days left until the end of the current transfer window, Chelsea are still willing to listen to offers for one of their strikers.

It’s not been the best season for 22-year-old, Armando Broja.

The Albanian has never really got going in the 2023/24 campaign with WhoScored noting that he hasn’t yet played 90 minutes for his club this season, and has scored only two goals.

Despite this, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Blues manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has compared Broja to Harry Kane.

Quite where the Argentinian has got that idea from is unknown, because the England captain has always been a far more accomplished striker than his contemporary.

In any event, 90Min suggest that Broja could be sacrificed this month and they’d look to bank £50m from his sale.

That could then be put towards any summer move for Victor Osimhen or a striker of that calibre, which will hopefully propel the club forwards.

Whether there are any buyers out there willing to go to that amount for a player that hasn’t had the best time in front of goal isn’t clear at this stage, however, the Blues are clearly open to negotiation and to that end, any interested parties could see a reasonable offer accepted.

  1. Broja compared to Kane !!!! Pochettino’s living in fairy world , Spot the difference .
    Broja 58 games 8 goals .
    Kane (This season alone ) 26 games 26 goals (22 in the Bundesliga )

    Reply

