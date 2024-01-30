David Ornstein confirms how much Kai Havertz is making at Arsenal, fans won’t believe the huge figure he makes as club’s highest earner

Kai Havertz was brought to Arsenal last summer as part of a big-money deal with Chelsea and now it has been confirmed how much the German star earns at the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old moved between London clubs as part of a £65m deal and many fans of the Gunners were optimistic that manager Mikel Aretea could get the best out of the versatile star.

Havertz has shown promise on occasions since moving to North London but he has not provided what the money attached to him demands.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now confirmed how much Havertz earns per week and Premier League fans will be shocked to hear that it is a basic salary of £275,000 per week.

This makes the German star Arsenal’s highest earner, with Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice close behind in second and third.

Havertz has provided Arteta’s team with five goals and one assist across 30 appearances this season, which doesn’t justify the money he is being paid.

The 24-year-old’s game is more than just the numbers but still, it is hard to justify how much Arsenal are paying the former Chelsea star.