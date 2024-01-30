Due to Marcus Rashford’s most recent transgression that has put him in conflict with manager Erik ten Hag, his teammates are furious with the Manchester United player.

Following his meeting with Ten Hag yesterday, Rashford has ‘accepted responsibility’ for his conduct, according to a statement released by United on Monday night.

However, it has surfaced that Rashford went on what has been called a 12-hour tequila bender in Belfast the night before skipping a Friday morning training session at Carrington, which has left senior players reportedly furious with him.

They were dismayed to learn the true reason for his absence in the lead-up to United’s FA Cup match against Newport County, the team’s only realistic opportunity to win a trophy this year.

A source told The Daily Mail: ‘The players were told he was too ill to train, and then it came out that he’d been in the nightclub. They couldn’t believe that he would do that given the situation the club is in.’

United have failed to comment on the speculation regarding the punishment for Rashford. Media reports suggested that ten Hag was planning to fine Rashford two weeks’ wages, totaling around £630,000. They verified that Rashford has resumed his training and is eligible to play against Wolves on Thursday at Molineux.

By deceiving United after his most recent violation in Belfast, the Rashford camp seems to have worsened the problem.

They said that rather than Thursday, the player’s entry into the Thompsons Garage club in Belfast was captured on camera on Wednesday night, the night before a scheduled day off.

But it turned out that Rashford was in another bar, Lavery’s Bar, on Wednesday before he was captured on camera entering Thompsons Garage on Thursday. He was dressed in the same attire he had been seen in earlier that day at the Northern Irish club Larne FC.

United players are rightly upset with Rashford as they want to turnaround their disastrous season by winning the FA Cup, their only chance of silverware this season and this latest episode of Rashford’s disciplinary issue does not send a good message to the teammates and the fans.