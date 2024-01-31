Chelsea team news: Poch goes with strongest XI to spoil Liverpool party

Chelsea’s trip to Anfield provides Mauricio Pochettino with the opportunity to put a huge dent in Liverpool’s potential route to another Premier League title.

The Blues are well off the pace in the English top-flight at present, so three points would be welcomed to give the West Londoners confidence if nothing else.

Moreover, it would pin Jurgen Klopp’s side back, given that they could go as many as five points clear with a win.

As players continue coming back from injury Chelsea have begun to improve, as three wins and one draw from their last five would attest.

With the possible exception of Christopher Nkunku, who makes the bench, Pochettino has gone with a strong XI.

Petrovic keeps goal behind a back line of Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile and Ben Chilwell.

A hard-working midfield three of Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez should provide a platform for an exciting attack of Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling to cause the Reds more than a few problems.

It’s imperative that Chelsea keep the hosts at bay in the opening exchanges if they want to remain in with a chance of heading back to the capital with at least a draw.