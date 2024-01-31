England legend sends warning to Marcus Rashford

Glenn Hoddle has handed Marcus Rashford some advice after the Manchester United forward was disciplined for skipping training.

The 26-year-old was spotted in a nightclub in Northern Ireland last Friday, skipping training so he could go to a nightclub while reportedly telling the club that he was sick.

The club and Erik ten Hag were expectedly not impressed with this behaviour as they officially issued a statement revealing that ‘Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions.’

The England forward was not part of the side that won 4-2 against Newport County on Sunday as it remains to be seen if he will return for the Wolves clash.

Former England player and manager, Hoddle, has warned Rashford about this behaviour and the risk of his career ‘imploding’

‘He needs to take his mind back to those days when it was pure,’ he said via the Daily Mail.

‘Because there’s a road I could take him down and that’s in two or three years’ time when he’s playing somewhere else, not at his best and he’s imploded because he’s got the wrong habits,’

The 26-year-old will be hoping to get himself and his team back on track as he has only produced four goals so far this season.