Liverpool team news: Trent starts on the bench against Chelsea

Liverpool host Chelsea on Wednesday evening in what is one of the English top-flight’s classic fixtures.

With Jurgen Klopp having recently announced his departure from the club at the end of the current campaign, Anfield will be expected to be in full voice as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look for three valuable points to spoil the party atmosphere.

A win for the Blues would see them, perhaps only temporarily, up into seventh place, though would be a real filip for the London club.

From a Liverpool perspective, three points would put them five clear at the top.

Trent Alexander Arnold starts the match on the bench alongside the likes of Andrew Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Jarrell Quansah.

Alisson Becker begins in goal as usual, sat behind a back four of Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

? #LIVCHE TEAM NEWS ? Our line-up to face Chelsea tonight: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2024

Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones form a strong midfield behind an exciting front three of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

It’s a starting XI that’s set up to play Klopp’s particular brand of pressing football, and the strength of Chelsea’s defence is likely to be tested throughout an important 90 minutes.