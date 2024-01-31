Video: Szoboszlai bags Liverpool’s third as Chelsea continue to disappoint

Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea in the second half of their match at Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai heading home a third for the hosts after a delicious cross from Conor Bradley.

The Reds were already two goals to the good thanks to Bradley and Diogo Jota and had also missed a first-half penalty when Darwin Nunez could only hit the woodwork.

As Jurgen Klopp’s side power ahead at the top of the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino is still left trying to work out how to get a tune out of his squad.

Pictures from Viaplay, beIN Sports and fuboTV

