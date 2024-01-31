Watch: New footage shows Zinchenko and Ben White involved in a heated altercation at full-time vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 last night to close the gap on Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka scored in the second half to give Arsenal a comfortable 2-0 lead.

But Nottingham Forest managed to pull one back late in the game. In the 89th minute, Taiwo Awoniyi got the better off Saliba and scored to make it a nervous final few minutes for Arsenal.

Despite securing all three points, a post-match incident drew attention. Arsenal defenders Zinchenko and Ben White were spotted engaged in a heated altercation at full-time and had to be separated by teammates.

The disagreement is believed to have centered around the late goal conceded, with Zinchenko being beaten in the air on the edge of the penalty area before Forest’s goal.

Watch the incident below:

Why was Ben White blaming Zinchenko. Saliba was equally at fault for that goal. pic.twitter.com/OJPWcSkjp3 — randy???? (@_randyAFC) January 31, 2024

Zinchenko was also seen arguing with Mikel Arteta as the manager tried to sternly speak to him.