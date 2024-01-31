Watch: New footage shows Zinchenko and Ben White involved in a heated altercation at full-time vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 last night to close the gap on Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka scored in the second half to give Arsenal a comfortable 2-0 lead.

But Nottingham Forest managed to pull one back late in the game. In the 89th minute, Taiwo Awoniyi got the better off Saliba and scored to make it a nervous final few minutes for Arsenal.

Despite securing all three points, a post-match incident drew attention. Arsenal defenders Zinchenko and Ben White were spotted engaged in a heated altercation at full-time and had to be separated by teammates.

The disagreement is believed to have centered around the late goal conceded, with Zinchenko being beaten in the air on the edge of the penalty area before Forest’s goal.

Watch the incident below:

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: PSG could choose surprise alternative to Rafael Leao transfer to replace Kylian Mbappe – expert
Video: Manchester United’s Sofyan Amrabat gets shown a red card twice in bizarre incident during AFCON
21-year-old heading to England to finalise Burnley transfer

Zinchenko was also seen arguing with Mikel Arteta as the manager tried to sternly speak to him.

More Stories Ben White Oleksandr Zinchenko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.