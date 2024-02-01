West Ham team news: Kalvin Phillips debuts in strong Hammers line-up

West Ham take on a Bournemouth side at the London Stadium with Kalvin Phillips making his debut at the heart of the Hammers midfield.

A January capture for David Moyes, it will be interesting to see how quickly the loanee from Man City can dovetail into the side.

It seems fairly clear that Phillips is playing for his England place at the upcoming European Championship, and to that end, Moyes might hope to get the very best out of a player that was never given a chance by Pep Guardiola.

The Cherries arrive in the capital on the back of a 5-0 FA Cup win against Swansea and two Premier League losses against Liverpool (4-0) and Tottenham (3-1).

It’s also worth noting how many goals Andoni Iraola’s side have scored in other recent matches – three against Man United, Nottingham Forest and Fulham in the league, and three more against Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup.

They’ll face a tough test at the London Stadium, however, as Moyes is able to call upon a strong starting XI for the match.

Alphonse Areola keeps his place in goal, with Ben Johnson making a surprise appearance at right-back. Kurt Zouma is partnered by Dinos Mavropanos in the centre and Emerson makes up a solid back four.

Phillips joins Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse in midfield, whilst Tomas Soucek, Mo Kudus and Jarrod Bowen complete the line-up.