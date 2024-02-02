Jude Bellingham clashed with Mason Greenwood during Thursday night’s La Liga game between Getafe and Real Madrid.

The pair, who were both in action at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium, did not see eye-to-eye all evening.

And although Los Blancos came out on top after Joselu netted a brace, the moment of the match came from their number five after he dished out some harsh words to Greenwood.

Referring to Greenwood’s legal battle two years ago, which saw Greater Manchester Police arrest and charge him with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, Bellingham tackled his compatriot and then called him a ‘rapist’.

Check out the moment it happened below.

Jude Bellingham deserves a Ballon D’or for calling Mason Greenwood a Rapist after tackling him. pic.twitter.com/wyuMs5k2zk — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) February 2, 2024

Pictures from La Liga