(Video) Kieran Trippier breaks silence on failed Bayern Munich transfer

Kieran Trippier has spoken out for the first time since his proposed transfer to Bayern Munich failed.

Wanted in the January transfer window by Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians, Trippier, 33, found himself the centre of one of the window’s biggest sagas.

And although a move failed to materialise due to Bayern’s failure to meet Newcastle’s financial demands, Trippier remains happy with life at St. James’ Park.

“Nothing changed since when I first signed really,” he told Sky Sports.

“I want to give everything for the club. My commitment has never changed from the first day I arrived until now, and it’s not going to change.”

?? "My commitment has never changed" Kieran Trippier on Bayern Munich's interest in signing him ?? pic.twitter.com/OKuK1RKUzL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 2, 2024

Since joining the Magpies from Atletico Madrid two years ago, Trippier, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored three goals and registered 19 assists in 83 games in all competitions.