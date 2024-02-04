Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano issues important clarification on deadline for Kylian Mbappe transfer decision

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an important update on Kylian Mbappe’s future, whilst also clarifying some incorrect claims that have been wrongly attributed to him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that it’s not true that Mbappe needs to announce his decision by the 14th of February, and he’s not sure where that story came from.

Mbappe is being targeted by Real Madrid as he nears the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with Romano explaining that the Spanish giants are on it, even if nothing has been confirmed yet.

Mbappe will communicate his decision to PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi before anyone else, according to Romano, so it seems this might be another cautionary note not to get too excited about some of the reports involving the France international that have emerged in the last 24 hours.

Still, it perhaps won’t be too long now before we find out for sure what Mbappe plans to do next season.

“Kylian Mbappe is one situation to follow – both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are expecting Mbappe to announce his decision soon, we’re still waiting for that communication – first he will communicate his decision to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but for sure Real Madrid keep working very strong and very hard on this deal – they are on it,” Romano said.

“Still, let me clarify that. despite what’s been reported by some, I never said Mbappe will announce his future on Feb 14, I don’t know where this is coming from.

“In any case there are constant contacts from Madrid to make it happen. The discussion is about the salary, potential contract and more, and it’s constant communication. PSG will wait and hope until the end, as nothing has been communicated to them yet.”