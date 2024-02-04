Former Leeds United manager Gus Poyet has now opened up on his time at Elland Road.

The Uruguayan manager revealed that he enjoys a close relationship with Leeds United fans and they would love to see him back at the club.

He said to Football League World: “I still meet Leeds United fans who ask me and want me to go back because it was a good, close relationship in a very, very difficult, unique situation. We were into administration, into League One and we started the season with -15 points.”

Poyet joined Leeds back in October 2006 as an assistant manager to Dennis Wise. The club was going through a very difficult situation back then and they were relegated from the Championship to League One.

The Uruguayan moved on later in November 2007 when he was given the opportunity to join Tottenham as a first-team coach.

Meanwhile, Leeds are currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League under Daniel Farke and the fans will hope that they can return to the top flight at the end of the season.