Borussia Dortmund confirm they are unable to buy Jadon Sancho permanently

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl has admitted it has not been possible for Borussia Dortmund to negotiate buy options for Jadon Sancho or Ian Maatsen.

Both players joined the Black and Yellows during the January transfer window on loan until the end of the season.

And while Maatsen’s departure from Stamford Bridge may have angered fans who wanted to see him given a fair run of games, Sancho’s return to Germany came as little surprise.

The Manchester United winger, after publicly falling out with Erik Ten Hag earlier in the season, was shipped back off to his former club.

However, despite starting his second spell at the club well, including registering two assists in his first three league games, Sancho, as explained recently by Kehl, is unlikely to return on a permanent basis.

“Unfortunately for both players [Sancho and Ian Maatsen], neither option [a buy option in the loan terms] was really realistic,” he told Sky Sports Germany.

“If you know what we got for Jadon Sancho two and a half years ago, then you know also that it might now be very, very difficult. We naturally advocated for an option with him – and also with Ian – but the negotiating position was not such that we could implement it and so we will accept it for now.”

Since joining the Red Devils for a reported £73 million fee (Sky Sports) in 2021, Sancho, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has managed just 12 goals in 82 games in all competitions.