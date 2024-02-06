Unai Emery confirms big injury blow for Aston Villa ahead of crucial Chelsea clash

Aston Villa will be without defender Ezri Konsa for their FA Cup replay against Chelsea on Wednesday, manager Unai Emery has confirmed.

The 26-year-old was forced off with a knee problem during Villa’s emphatic 5-0 win over Sheffield United at the weekend and has now been ruled out for up to four weeks, reports the Standard.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery confirmed the news during his press conference on Tuesday and has ruled the defender out of the match with Chelsea this week.