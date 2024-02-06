Unai Emery confirms big injury blow for Aston Villa ahead of crucial Chelsea clash

Aston Villa will be without defender Ezri Konsa for their FA Cup replay against Chelsea on Wednesday, manager Unai Emery has confirmed.
The 26-year-old was forced off with a knee problem during Villa’s emphatic 5-0 win over Sheffield United at the weekend and has now been ruled out for up to four weeks, reports the Standard.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery confirmed the news during his press conference on Tuesday and has ruled the defender out of the match with Chelsea this week.
“He is injured,” stated the Spanish coach. “He has a knee sprain and he is going to be not available for three or four weeks, more or less.”
This is a huge blow for Villa as Konsa has played a massive 33 games for the Birmingham club this season, racking up 2823 minutes of action.
Emery is also without Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne for the Chelsea clash but the good news is that Pau Torres will make his return from injury to be included in the squad.
Aston Villa will be the favourites to overcome Chelsea to advance to the next round of the cup but this latest injury decreases their chances slightly.