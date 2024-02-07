Arteta happy with Arsenal veteran who could see one-year contract extension activated

The next half dozen games could potentially make or break Arsenal’s Premier League season, with Mikel Arteta again inspiring his charges to another superb campaign to date.

The Spaniard had his doubters in his first year to 18 months, never more so it seemed than when the Gunners were rooted to the bottom of the English top-flight and North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, were sitting proudly at the summit.

Fast forward to now and Arsenal are still in with a great shout of being in the title conversation, particularly after their recent commanding win over leaders, Liverpool.

One player that has served his manager well during his time at the club, despite becoming somewhat of a peripheral figure, is Jorginho.

The midfielder has only started five Premier League games in 2023/24, per WhoScored, but Arteta can evidently rely on the player to do an outstanding job for him.

Moreover, as transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, notes, Jorginho still has a one-year extension option valid on his contract until the end of the season.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Arteta would be willing to authorise such an extension, but given that the player remains an important part of the squad, it would seem to be the most sensible option.

