Dwight Yorke has claimed Man United star Rasmus Hojlund is on borrowed time

Manchester United great Dwight Yorke has told Rasmus Hojlund he is on “borrowed time” even though the Red Devils star is currently in his best form.

After almost four months without a goal in the league, the Denmark international has netted four in his past four Premier League appearances.

When Hojlund failed to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford after arriving for an eye-watering £72 million in the summer, his move was questioned by fans and pundits.

The former Atalanta striker has managed to turn his critics into his admirers after his recent impressive form. Hojlund scored his first league goal in Boxing Day’s 3-2 victory against Aston Villa and he hasn’t looked back since.

Most United supporters are considerably more confident about their striker’s long-term performance, although Yorke obviously doesn’t feel the same way.

The former United ace clarified that Hojlund can be negatively impacted by the lack of experienced players at the top of their game.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s still on that borrowed time, he still needs time, but I’m glad that he’s got a couple of goals. That may settle him down.

“Another question, what are his strengths? Because I still don’t know what his strengths are. Often enough, when you do your due diligence about players and your playing £75m for a player – is he fast, can he head it, can he shoot, can he dribble…?”

“If you’re coming in it doesn’t matter how good you are, how young you are or how old you are, you’re going to be struggling in a team that is struggling, that is inconsistent,” Yorke explained.

“I feel for the kid and I think there will be some challenging times ahead for him.”

The young striker is finally looking like he has settled at Old Trafford. The young core of the team that includes Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Hojlund are all looking promising for the future of the club and playing their best football at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to see Hojlund keep up his good form as the Red Devils face Aston Villa at the weekend.

The Man United manager will be hoping to close the gap on 4th placed Villa, who are currently eight points ahead of the Red Devils.