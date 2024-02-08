Spurs star smashes insane all-time Premier League record

Spurs have a new superstar.

Defender Micky van de Ven, 22, who joined from Wolfsburg in the summer, has been arguably the best signing of the season.

The 22-year-old Dutchman, although suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign, has been one of Ange Postecoglou’s most important players.

Proving his importance during Spurs’ most recent 2-2 draw against Everton, van de Ven dominated statistically in almost every area. Had it not been for the centre-back’s mammoth performance at Goodison Park last weekend, Spurs could have easily lost the game and left Merseyside empty-handed.

And although he is a solid defender in general, one area of the 22-year-old’s game that stands out most is his speed. Even though he stands at a huge 6’4″, van de Ven is absolutely rapid across the turf, and that has now been made official by the Premier League, who have confirmed the former Wolfsburg star is the quickest player to ever play in England’s top-flight.

Clocked at an eye-watering 37.38km/h during a recovery run he made against Thomas Frank’s Brentford on 31st January 2024, Spurs’ number 37 has obliterated the likes of Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Wolves’ Pedro Neto’s fastest-ever recorded sprints.

