Thomas Tuchel’s troubles could have a direct impact on Liverpool’s immediate future

It hasn’t been the greatest week for Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich.

Beaten 3-0 by Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen – a defeat which sees the Bavarians five points off top spot in the Bundesliga – Bayern also succumbed to Lazio in the Champions League.

Though the noises coming out of the club appear to suggest that Tuchel’s position is safe, if Bayern were to exit the European competition at this early stage and/or not win the German title, it would be seen as a huge failure on the manager’s part.

Week by week, Alonso is only adding to his reputation. Leverkusen remain unbeaten in the German top-flight playing a wonderfully attacking brand of football that’s pleasing to watch.

Undoubtedly that’s what has apparently interested Liverpool, who are looking for a new manager to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

Whilst the Spaniard has given no sign that he’s moving anywhere at this point, the Reds may have thought that they’d have a clear run at him if negotiations began.

However, as The Times (subscription required) report, Bayern, another of Alonso’s old clubs, want to muscle in and try to persuade the 42-year-old that his immediate future remains in Germany.

If Liverpool have genuinely set their sights on their former player, it seems that they’re going to have to pull out all the stops to get him.

