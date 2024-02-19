Gary Neville apologises and admits he’s “totally embarrassed” about Harry Styles blunder at Man Utd game

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has apologised to Harry Styles for not recognising him as he attended the game against Luton Town this weekend.

All eyes were on the 30-year-old singer as he watched this big game in the Premier League, but it seems Neville mistook him for one of the Luton directors’ sons.

See below as Neville apologises for his embarrassing moment, mentioning that his daughters will be particularly shocked at him for failing to realise he was in the company of this famous pop star…

"I'm really sorry, Harry. I really am." ? Gary Neville apologises to Harry Styles after mistaking him for "one of the Luton director's sons" at the Luton vs Man United game ? pic.twitter.com/LQRWXxQYXB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2024

Styles is supposedly a United fan, but Neville isn’t sure if he would have recognised him, so hopefully there won’t be any bad blood there!

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice for the Red Devils as they won 2-1 away to Luton, who put up a good fight but just didn’t quite have enough in them on the day.

Neville also spoke after the game about how well Hojlund is playing at the moment, comparing him to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.