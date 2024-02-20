It’s been a tumultuous time for Newcastle United throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The Magpies began their first Champions League campaign for two decades by humiliating Paris Saint Germain, and the manner of the victory would surely have given everyone connected with the club reason to believe that this was going to be the season that their long search for silverware would end.

Unfortunately, Lady Luck thought otherwise and landed Newcastle with an injury list that no squad in the world would’ve been able to cope with.

Key players were missing for vital matches in both the Champions League and Premier League, and as such, Newcastle were soon sent tumbling out of Europe and have gradually fallen down the English top-flight.

The best that Eddie Howe can hope for is that his paymasters write this season off and put it down to experience, with the thought of being able to come back next season better prepared and able to take on all-comers.

There is still a third of the current season left of course, and thanks to a Premier League loophole, Newcastle may be able to sign some new players to help propel them back up the English top-flight.

According to Shields Gazette, the sale of Javier Manquillo, the injury to Callum Wilson and the fact that Sandro Tonali is banned until next season leaves the Magpies two players short of filling their 25-man quota for the Premier League list.

Therefore, if the club are able to find them, two free transfers would be allowed to join until the end of this season.

Theoretically, they could be the difference between another European campaign or not.