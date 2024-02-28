Champions League winner wants to manage Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decision to make

The future of Erik ten Hag is uncertain at the moment given Man United’s underwhelming season and should Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide to change managers at the end of the campaign, a Champions League winner is waiting in the wings.

The Manchester club were defeated once again last Saturday by Fulham but the performance was more worrying for fans of the Premier League giants than the result.

The defeat leaves United in sixth position, eight points from the top four places, and with Ratcliffe making changes at the Manchester club at present, could Ten Hag be one of them?

According to Christian Falk, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel wants to return to the Premier League and the Man United job is one he is targeting.

The German coach is also interested in the vacancy at Barcelona, but England is his priority, and he would also have to fight Hansi Flick for the role at the Catalan club.

Thomas Tuchel has his eye on Man United

Tuchel has struggled this season with Bayern Munich but that should not take away from the fact that the German coach is a good manager. The Bayern job has often been too much for many managers but employing the 50-year-old would certainly be an upgrade on Ten Hag.

The former Chelsea boss had a lot of success when he was last in England with the West London club, guiding the Blues to the Champions League title.

However, it is not guaranteed that the Man United job will be available for him as Ten Hag could have a strong end to the current season.

That should be enough to save him from the sack and that would force Tuchel to look elsewhere as he is set to leave Bayern Munich upon the conclusion of the current campaign.