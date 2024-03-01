Liverpool’s Mo Salah obsession could spell the end for one Reds ace this summer

This summer is bound to be one of significant change for Liverpool, but the Reds remain keen on keeping star man, Mo Salah, at the club.

It’s believed that the Saudi Pro League have long coveted the Egyptian King, however, there’s never been a word said by Salah himself or his representatives that would suggest that an SPL switch is of interest.

With Jurgen Klopp moving on this summer things will be markedly different at Anfield, so it’s imperative that the club’s hierarchy bring the right man in to ensure the current dressing room equilibrium and status quo remains.

A deal for Mo Salah means curtains for Luis Diaz

If Salah does end up staying at the club, and The Sun suggest that Liverpool are trying to tie him down to a new deal, then that’s likely to mean the end of the road for Luis Diaz.

There have been sporadic glimpses of the Colombian’s talent this season, all the more remarkable when one considers his parents kidnap ordeal, but he has been off the pace in general terms.

With the likes of Jayden Danns making a real entrance in the past couple of matches, Liverpool are suddenly left with a plethora of attacking talent to choose from.

To that end, getting some money in for Diaz, for whom a switch to La Liga wouldn’t necessarily be out of the question, makes sense.