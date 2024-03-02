“Perfect addition” – Leeds forward set for imminent move to big club

Carlton Palmer believes it is just a matter of time before Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville swaps Elland Road for Stamford Bridge.

Enjoying an excellent campaign in Yorkshire, Summerville, 22, has already scored 15 Championship goals in 31 appearances. The Dutchman has also been a huge provider — registering eight domestic assists, the 22-year-old remains Daniel Farke’s most creative attacker.

Consequently, interest in the young forward is beginning to mount, and according to recent reports, Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues are one of the most interested clubs.

Speaking about the prospect of Summerville joining Chelsea in the summer, Palmer said: “Chelsea have identified Summerville from Leeds United as somebody they want to recruit in the summer.

“They see him as a perfect addition to what is already a massive squad but the 22-year-old has been in sensational form this season, as Leeds are flying in the Championship.

“Of course, if Leeds get promoted to the Premier League – Chelsea is a huge club – but if he’s playing well under Daniel Farke, then surely he would want to stay.

“But, at the end of the day, we all know that money talks, and should there be an unbelievable offer for Summerville, I think they will be forced to look at it.

“It’s going to be massive money and it seems like he’d like to stay, but Leeds are in a strong negotiating position because his contract doesn’t expire until 2026.”