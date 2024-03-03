Man City star unveils Marcus Rashford’s funny nickname within England squad after derby goal

Man United were defeated by Man City in the Manchester derby on Sunday but the Red Devils had hope for a long period of the match after Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a screamer.

The England star hit a rocket from 25 yards out within the opening 10 minutes of the game and Man United fans may have thought a shock was on the cards.

However, that would not be the case as Phil Foden scored a brace before Erling Haaland would finish off Erik ten Hag’s team.

After the match, Rashford’s England teammate Kyle Walker unveiled the Man United star’s nickname for when he is with the Three Lions as the 26-year-old’s shooting ability came as no surprise to the Man City player.

The defender told BBC 5 Live Sport: “I think Rashy’s hit a goal that I know he can hit. I’ve seen him over a number of years and we call it hammerfoot at England.”

Man United fans want to see more from Marcus Rashford

Fans of Man United would have been delighted with “Hammerfoot’s” goal at the Etihad but they need to see more from their star man.

The England star didn’t contribute much after his stunning strike and this has been the story of his season. The winger has frustrated the Old Trafford faithful as he has not been scoring goals and alongside that, the Man United star has been leaving others to do his dirty work.

Many will hope his goal in the Manchester derby kicks him on as Rashford is not guaranteed his place in the England squad for this summer’s European Championship.