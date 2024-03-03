Roy Keane claims Premier League star has to start for England after incredible performance

Roy Keane has praised Phil Foden after his stunning derby performance on Sunday evening.

Manchester City keep themselves within a point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after a commanding victory against their rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors a surprise lead with an unstoppable strike that cannoned in off of the crossbar after just eight minutes.

But the treble winners slowly constricted their opponents with Foden finally getting the breakthrough in the second half with a sweet strike of his own.

The midfielder then added a second before Erling Haaland sealed the win late on, confirming their season double against their bitter rivals.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio after the game, Keane praised Pep Guardiola’s side and singled out Foden for his performance.

‘Foden stepped up. Amazing, brilliant player. City toyed with United. When you play City there’s no hiding place.’ He said via the Daily Mail.

‘There’s great competition in that England squad and Gareth [Southgate] is very lucky but Foden has to be in that starting XI.’

In his own press conference after the game, Guardiola claimed that the England international is the best player in the Premier League right now as he has already scored 18 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far.