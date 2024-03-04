Chelsea and Arsenal are keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

According to a report from Football London, the two English clubs are keen on the 27-year-old striker and Brentford are already plotting replacements. The Premier League outfit are reportedly keen on the Norwich City striker, Josh Sargent as Toney’s alternative.

The development will certainly come as a major boost for Chelsea and Arsenal. It indicates that Brentford are now open to selling the player in the summer. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

There is no doubt that Toney is a proven goal scorer in the Premier League, and he could improve Chelsea and Arsenal immensely. Both clubs are in need of reliable goalscorers and the 27-year-old could transform them in the final third.

Toney is more than just a goalscorer and his ability to take on players, hold up the ball and bring others into play will add a new dimension to the Chelsea and Arsenal attack.

Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has scored just four goals in the league this season. On the other hand, Chelsea signing Nicolas Jackson has been quite underwhelming since his move from La Liga. Both clubs need a reliable forward and the 27-year-old Premier League star fits the profile.

Ivan Toney Transfer: Chelsea and Arsenal need someone like him

Toney scored 21 goals across all competitions last season and he has managed to score four goals in seven appearances since his return from suspension this season.

The striker will be tempted to join a big club in the summer and the opportunity to play for Arsenal and Chelsea could be hard to turn down.

Toney will feel that he is at the peak of his career and he will want to join a club capable of winning major trophies. Chelsea might not be able to offer him Champions League football next season and therefore Arsenal might feel that they have an advantage in the race.

With that said, the striker is likely to cost a premium and it will be interesting to see if the London clubs are prepared to pay up.