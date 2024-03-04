Video: Kai Havertz produces superb finish within Arsenal hammering of Sheffield United

Arsenal have blitzed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane as the Gunners are already 4-0 ahead within 25 minutes courtesy of a superb Kai Havertz finish.

The North London side have been in tremendous goalscoring form of late and they are continuing that against the Blades.

Odegaard opened the scoring after five minutes before an own-goal and Martinelli brought the score up to 3-0.

Kai Havertz has now made it four and the German did so with a superb finish passed Ivo Grbic in the Sheffield goal to make it eight goals for the season in all competitions.

Watch: Kai Havertz’s superb finish against Sheffield United