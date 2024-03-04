West Ham could move to sign £120k-a-week goalkeeper at “big six” club

West Ham United might be tempted to get involved in the race for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

That is according to Ben Jacobs, who states that the England international may be an option for the Hammers ahead of the new season if he decides to leave North London this summer.

Ramsdale has lost his starting position at Arsenal to David Raya and is not expected to regain it anytime soon. Therefore, the 25-year-old may decide to leave in search of more minutes and West Ham could make a move for the goalkeeper.

Alphonse Areola has been heavily relied upon in the league by David Moyes during the current campaign, with Lukasz Fabianski getting minutes in Europe. The Frenchman has been fantastic for the London club but Ramsdale would be considered an upgrade.

West Ham could be an option for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

“I think that West Ham could be an option for Ramsdale,” transfer expert Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

“Even though Areola has had a very good season, he’s in his early 30s, Ramsdale is a bit younger, they might be tempted, and there will definitely be some European interest as well, if Ramsdale does choose to move abroad, but his preference is to stay in the Premier League.

“That’s why I think that something might develop with West Ham, we’ll have to wait and see, of course. 30/31/32 is not necessarily as old compared to a player for a goalkeeper. And that’s why West Ham are kind of happy enough with Areola and Fabianski.”

Ramsdale would be a great addition to the West Ham squad and could be open to a move, although he may have to reduce the £120,000-a-week wages he is currently on at the Emirates Stadium.