Arsenal have decided to part ways with striker Eddie Nketiah, provided they get the transfer fee that they want for him, which is €50 million.

Mikel Arteta is seeking to make money off of the 24-year-old, as he is not a major component of his plans. For the striker, the North London team have set an asking price of €50 million.

Nketiah advanced quickly through Arsenal’s ranks. After joining their first team squad in 2019, he has played in 163 games. The 24-year-old has made most of those matches as a substitute, but he still has 38 goals and 10 assists at the club.

Over the previous two seasons, he has been an invaluable player of the squad. In a rotational position, the England international has performed admirably. He has contributed to 11 goals in less than 1400 minutes of first-team action this season.

Nothing at Arsenal is anticipated to change despite his efforts. He is not a major component of Arteta’s plans, therefore it is doubtful that he will be their first-choice striker anytime soon. They are, however, searching for a striker of the highest caliber and do require a new number nine.

The Gunners have chosen to take advantage of Nketiah because they are unlikely to consider him a part of their future. In order to buy the sort of forward their Spanish manager wants, they hope to raise money from the 24-year-old attacker and reinvest it.

Given that he is an academy graduate, the transfer fee will be recorded as a direct profit, supporting their commitment to Financial Fair Play and providing money to sign a new striker.