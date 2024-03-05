Arsenal willing to sell 24-year-old star for €50 million, Premier League clubs interested

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have decided to part ways with striker Eddie Nketiah, provided they get the transfer fee that they want for him, which is €50 million.

The Gunners are prepared to approve Eddie Nketiah’s exit, according to a Fichajes report.

Mikel Arteta is seeking to make money off of the 24-year-old, as he is not a major component of his plans. For the striker, the North London team have set an asking price of €50 million.

Nketiah advanced quickly through Arsenal’s ranks. After joining their first team squad in 2019, he has played in 163 games. The 24-year-old has made most of those matches as a substitute, but he still has 38 goals and 10 assists at the club.

Over the previous two seasons, he has been an invaluable player of the squad. In a rotational position, the England international has performed admirably. He has contributed to 11 goals in less than 1400 minutes of first-team action this season.

Eddie Nketiah in action for Arsenal

Nothing at Arsenal is anticipated to change despite his efforts. He is not a major component of Arteta’s plans, therefore it is doubtful that he will be their first-choice striker anytime soon. They are, however, searching for a striker of the highest caliber and do require a new number nine.

The Gunners have chosen to take advantage of Nketiah because they are unlikely to consider him a part of their future. In order to buy the sort of forward their Spanish manager wants, they hope to raise money from the 24-year-old attacker and reinvest it.

Given that he is an academy graduate, the transfer fee will be recorded as a direct profit, supporting their commitment to Financial Fair Play and providing money to sign a new striker.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano drops huge hint as he says Juventus are discussing manager change
Liverpool possible destination for versatile Bayern Munich star
Exclusive: Double deal close for Arsenal but England ace could depart
More Stories Eddie Nketiah

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. £30 million plus add-ons is about right. Maybe a swap deal or a loan out to the French league, maybe he would score 20+ goals in the French league to gain his confidence back. He tends to drop too deep and needs to become the fox in the box as he was a few years ago.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.