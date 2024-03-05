Chelsea are no longer convinced by Brentford striker Ivan Toney as one of their top transfer targets for that position, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Toney has shone during his time in the Premier League and looks like he could be an ideal option for top clubs this summer, though it seems Romano is no longer sure it’ll be Chelsea making efforts to sign the England international, partly due to his age.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for The Debrief podcast, however, Romano did mention that Arsenal could be an option for Toney, while he also name-dropped Manchester United as someone likely to be in the market for a striker, though they’ll still need to decide if they want a younger player or someone more experienced.

If it’s the latter, then Toney could perhaps be an ideal option for Man Utd, and both they and Arsenal will surely be pleased to hear that Chelsea now seem to have cooled their interest.

Toney transfer no longer a priority for Chelsea, says Romano

Speaking on today’s podcast, Romano provided an update on Toney, saying: “I’m not sure Chelsea are that convinced on Ivan Toney anymore, I think they’ve started to look at different kinds of strikers in terms of age. Toney could be an option for Arsenal, but we’ll see.”

He added: “Manchester United will also be in the market for a striker – they have to decide internally if they want an experienced striker, and if so Toney could be a fantastic opportunity.”

Toney would surely have been a fine option for Chelsea to consider, but Victor Osimhen surely now makes sense as being the Blues’ priority, judging by what Romano also said here in another section of the podcast.

Arsenal are in fine goal-scoring form at the moment, but, like Chelsea, they do lack a recognised 25-30-goal-a-season player in their current squad, so Toney could fit the bill.