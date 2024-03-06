Man City make Champions League history with latest win, first English team to achieve feat

Man City qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night with a 3-1 win over FC Copenhagen and the victory saw them make history in Europe’s top competition.

The Premier League club came into the match at the Etihad Stadium with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg but goals from Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland finished the Danish side off.

The win made it ten in a row for Pep Guardiola’s men in the Champions League which sees them make history as City are the first English team to achieve this feat.

Overall, the Manchester club are one of three clubs to do it – Bayern Munich and Real Madrid being the other two – which highlights how hard it is to complete.

Man City become only the third team to win 10 Champions League games in a row! ?? pic.twitter.com/NvmY3FpQAP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 6, 2024

Who will stop Man City from winning the Champions League again?

Man City remain the favourites to win the Champions League again this season and it is hard to find contenders to challenge them.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are the two standouts but the Gunners have not secured their passage to the next round yet and the La Liga side are not playing great football at present.

Outside these, clubs like Bayern Munich and PSG have great individual talent but overall, these European giants are not strong enough to beat City, especially over two legs.

Having waited a long time to bring the cup to the Etihad, Guardiola is very likely to win the Champions League back-to-back, but this competition often throws up surprises so they need to be at their best.