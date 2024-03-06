Man United have made an important decision on Kobbie Mainoo

It’s not been the greatest season for Man United, however, the emergence of young Kobbie Mainoo has been one of the bright spots for Erik ten Hag.

The 18-year-old has forced his way into the first-team, and his complete lack of fearlessness and respect for the opposition has seen to it that he’s one of the first names on the team sheet now.

Having only recently (February 23) signed a long-term contract at the club, it appears that his new-found status within the team has seen the club hierarchy act with a degree of urgency.

Kobbie Mainoo offered new long-term deal

According to the Manchester Evening News, talks have taken place regarding a new deal which would see Mainoo receive a pay rise and new terms.

The outlet go on to say that there is no immediate panic to get the new deal signed and sealed as both parties are happy to wait until the season is over.

By then of course, United will know whether they have managed to get into the Champions League for next season, Europa League, Europa Conference League or find they’ve not made it into Europe at all.

Any of those scenarios aren’t likely to save Erik ten Hag who has been like a dead man walking for a while now.

That said, the Dutchman does deserve credit for bringing talent such as Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho into the senior set-up.