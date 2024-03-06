West Ham United will take on Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend and David Moyes will certainly be unhappy with the choice of officials.

The Premier League have confirmed that Andrew Madley will be on VAR duty for West Ham’s clash against Burnley this weekend. Madley has made controversial decisions in matches involving West Ham earlier in the season and there were calls for him to be dropped from matches involving the Hammers.

In the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Madley ruled out a last-minute equalizer from Maxwell Cornet.

West Ham fans will certainly hope that he does not influence the game negatively at the weekend now.

West Ham are having a disappointing season in the league and they will be hoping to finish strongly and secure European qualification for the next season.

A win over Burnley would be a major boost for them and it remains to be seen whether they can come away with all three points.