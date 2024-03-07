Arsenal keen on highly-rated attacker with six goals & 11 assists this season

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams, as per Standard.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a reliable attacker in La Liga and he has six goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack.

The Gunners have a quality starting lineup, but they need more depth in their squad to match up to the likes of Manchester City. They have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli adequately. Signing a quality forward would allow Mikel Arteta to rest some of his key players more often. Williams has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and his style of play should be a good fit for Arsenal as well.

The Spanish winger likes to take defenders on and he can beat them with his trickery and explosive pace. Williams is capable of scoring goals as well and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience.

Nico Williams would thrive at Arsenal

The 21-year-old would be a solid future investment for Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. According to reports, Arsenal are keeping tabs on other wide players as well. It seems that Arteta is keen on signing a winger this summer and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join a club like Arsenal can be quite exciting for young players and Williams could be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table. The winger has a £43 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to trigger it.