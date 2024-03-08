‘I know’ -Journalist claims 25-year-old Arsenal star could be heading to Newcastle

In the summer transfer window, Aaron Ramsdale, the Arsenal goalkeeper who has spent most of the season on the bench, could be heading to Newcastle United.

Transfer analyst Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that he expects the goalkeeper to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer for first team football, with Newcastle and Chelsea both mentioned as his possible future destinations.

For Ramsdale, the season has been quite challenging as he has had to adjust to playing a squad role under Mikel Arteta. After the signing of David Raya last summer, Ramsdale has lost his place in the starting line up.

Ramsdale’s prospects of being included in Gareth Southgate’s team have been hurt ahead of the Euros in the summer, and he may need to look for a fresh challenge to ensure a spot for his country going forward.

Ramsdale is reportedly attracting attention from both Chelsea and Newcastle, according to Jones, who also said he will be surprised if the goalkeeper decided not to leave Arsenal this summer.

He said: “I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out. He’s basically got a season ticket at the moment. That’s not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career. He’s been very professional this season and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have. He will definitely have offers to leave. I think we will see rumours around that build in May and as we head into the Euros. I know Newcastle and Chelsea both have a level of interest. I’d be very surprised if Ramsdale did not end up leaving Arsenal in the summer.”

Although Newcastle United have been touted as a potential destination, they only signed Nick Pope in 2022 and have other priorities for the forthcoming transfer window.

With Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez, Chelsea already have two young, promising goalkeepers.

As it stands, Ramsdale’s prospects of signing with a Premier League team are slim, moving to Europe may be a more interesting option that should not be discounted.