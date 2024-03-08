Incredible news for Liverpool fans as key man set to return ahead of 2024/25 campaign

Liverpool look set to get a huge boost ahead of next season as former sporting director Michael Edwards is close to agreeing a senior role with Fenway Sports Group.

This role includes the 44-year-old taking oversight of the club’s football operations from next season onwards as Edwards will be tasked with spearheading the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

FSG wanted the Englishman back to lead the Reds’ future and pushed for his return in recent weeks, but he rejected their initial approach. The Liverpool owners did not give up and it looks like they have now got their man.

According to The Athletic, a deal has not been agreed, but it is hoped that an outcome will be reached next week as plans will need to start being made ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Edwards’ first port of call will be to employ a new sporting director at Liverpool following the exit of Jorg Schmadtke at the start of the year. The position is expected to be filled by Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes, whose exit as the Cherries’ technical director was confirmed on Wednesday.

Why do Liverpool fans love Michael Edwards?

The return of Edwards will give Liverpool fans confidence going into the future without Jurgen Klopp given the work he previously did at Anfield.

During his years as sporting director up until 2022, the 44-year-old helped build Klopp’s first team of challengers; providing the German coach with players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker.

The Englishman got things done in the transfer market and seemed to be a great negotiator.

These qualities will be crucial once Klopp leaves as Liverpool require a new manager and that coach will want some of his own players in his squad next season.

This is huge news for the Merseyside club and they will hope it continues to bring success their way over the coming years.