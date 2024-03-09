After beating Brentford 2-1 and going top of the Premier League on Saturday, Arsenal’s next game is a mammoth Champions League tie against Porto.

The Gunners, who will welcome the European giants to the Emirates on Tuesday night, must overturn a 1-0 aggregate scoreline following defeat in Portugal nearly two weeks ago.

Wenderson Galeno scored the only goal of the first leg with the 26-year-old Brazilian firing Porto into a crucial lead deep into injury time.

Arsenal vs Porto Preview

Since that away defeat on 21 February, Arsenal have been emphatic. The Gunners have won all of their last three games, scoring 12 goals along the way.

Porto’s domestic form has been equally as impressive. The 30-time Primeira Liga champions have remained unbeaten since beating Tuesday’s opponents, including a superb 5-0 victory over bitter-rivals Benfica last Sunday.

Fans will find out what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object when these two meet again on Tuesday.

Possible Arsenal Lineup

Although Aaron Ramsdale made a rare start against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday due to David Raya being ineligible to play against his parent club, the English keeper is expected to drop back down to the bench on Tuesday night. Ramsdale’s case to keep his place was damaged after he made a poor individual error and was to blame for the Bees’ first-half equaliser.

In addition to that, knowing how important goals are going to be to keep their European hopes alive, Gabriel Jesus, who came on with 25 minutes to play on the weekend, is likely to start, which could mean Kai Havertz, who scored Saturday’s winning goal, dropping back into midfield.

No other players who featured against Brentford picked up injuries and should all be available for the upcoming mid-week Champions League tie.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus.

Odds

At the time of publishing, Arsenal are the clear betting favourites with the bookmakers not expecting Porto to replicate their first-leg victory.

The current outright odds (via Bet365) are:

Arsenal: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Porto: 14/1

Prediction

Given Arsenal’s free-scoring form, which has seen them, at times, come out of the traps and blow teams away, it is hard to go against them.

The fact they’re playing at home will serve as a major boost as well — expect a raucous Emirates crowd and one that we suspect will help push the team to a crucial second-leg victory and Champions League quarter-final qualification.

Prediction: Arsenal to qualify (odds: 2/5)

Where to Watch

Tuesday night’s huge European tie from the Emirates will be broadcast around the world on all major networks and streaming services.

Find out where you can watch the game and at what time below: